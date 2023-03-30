Newsom appoints SCV resident to Paramedic Disciplinary Review Board

News release

Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed David Konieczny, of Santa Clarita, to the Paramedic Disciplinary Review Board.

Konieczny has been operations manager at McCormick Ambulance since 2020, where he was QA/QI manager and paramedic coordinator from 2014 to 2020. He has been a DMAT health technician paramedic at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services since 2019.

He held several roles at Hall Ambulance Service Inc. between 2007 and 2014, including assistant manager of the Ambulance Division and paramedic field supervisor. He was a paramedic firefighter for Queen Anne’s County from 2005 to 2007. Konieczny was a CCT paramedic at John Hopkins Hospital from 2005 to 2007.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Konieczny is a Democrat.