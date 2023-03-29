No one trapped, 1 transported after 2-car collision  

Two vehicles collided with each other on Wednesday afternoon on Alta Vista Avenue and West Copper Hill Drive in Santa Clarita, causing the Los Angeles County Fire Department to rush to the scene, L.A. County Fire officials said. 

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, first responders were dispatched at about 12:36 p.m. and arrived three minutes later. 

“All we have as of now is that no one is trapped,” she told The Signal at about 12:50 p.m. 

One transport occurred at 12:55 p.m., according to Aldana.  

