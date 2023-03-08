OEHHA releases fish consumption advisory for Castaic Lake and Lagoon  

The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) released an update on the qualifications of consumption for multiple fish species in Castaic Lake and Castaic Lagoon.

OEHHA’s recommendations were based on the levels of mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) found in fish caught from the lakes.

According to the OEHHA, mercury is released into the environment from mining and burning coal. Methylmercury, the form of mercury accumulated in fish, can damage the brain and nervous system. This can especially affect developing children and fetuses.

PCBs are a group of industrial chemicals that persist in the environment from spills, leaks or improper disposal, despite being banned in the United States in the late 1970s.

PCBs accumulate in the skin, fat and some internal organs of fish. OEHHA recommends eating only the skinless fillet portion of PCB-contaminated fish.

The advisory for Castaic Lake provided safe-eating advice for the following species: black bass species, channel catfish, common carp, silverside species, striped bass, sunfish species and threadfin shad.

The advisory for Castaic Lagoon provided safe-eating advice for the following species: black bass species, common carp, silverside species, sunfish species and threadfin shad.

Matt Lucero, an environmental scientist for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, confirmed the species listed and added, “OEHHA conducts its own surveys to collect and test the fish assemblages from each lake.”

According to the OEHHA, one serving is an 8-ounce fish fillet, measured prior to cooking.

The following is advised by the OEHHA when consuming fish from Castaic Lake:

Women ages 18-49 and children ages 1-17 should not eat black bass species or channel catfish.

Women ages 18-49 and children 1-17 may safely eat a maximum of seven total servings per week of silverside species.

Women ages 18-49 and children 1-17 may safely eat a maximum of three total servings per week of sunfish species.

Women ages 18-49 and children 1-17 may safely eat a maximum of two total servings per week of threadfin shad.

Women ages 18-49 and children 1-17 may safely eat a maximum of one total serving per week of common carp or striped bass.

Women ages 50+ and men ages 18+ may safely eat a maximum of seven total servings per week of silverside species or threadfin shad.

Women ages 50+ and men ages 18+ may safely eat a maximum of four total servings per week of common carp or striped bass.

Women ages 50+ and men ages 18+ may safely eat a maximum of three total servings per week of sunfish species.

Women ages 50+ and men ages 18+ may safely eat a maximum of one total serving per week of black bass species or channel catfish.

The following is advised by the OEHHA when consuming fish from Castaic Lagoon:

Women ages 18-49 and children 1-17 may safely eat a maximum of seven total servings per week of sculpin, silverside species, sunfish species or threadfin shad.

Women ages 18-49 and children 1-17 may safely eat a maximum of two total servings per week of common carp.

Women ages 18-49 and children 1-17 may safely eat a maximum of one total serving per week of black bass species.

Women ages 50+ and men ages 18+ may safely eat a maximum of seven total servings per week of sculpin, silverside species, sunfish species or threadfin shad.

Women ages 50+ and men ages 18+ may safely eat a maximum of two total servings per week of black bass species or common carp.

This advisory is separate from any advisory due to freshwater or estuarine harmful algal blooms that limit fish intake. To view HABs-related advisories for fish intake, visit bit.ly/2J2PqXL.

“Many fish have nutrients that may reduce the risk of heart disease and are excellent sources of protein,” said OEHHA Director Dr. Lauren Zeise. “By following our guidelines for fish caught in Castaic Lake and Castaic Lagoon, people can safely eat fish low in chemical contaminants and enjoy the well-known health benefits of fish consumption.”

Fish advisories are available at oehha.ca.gov/fish/advisories.