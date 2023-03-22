One person trapped after vehicle crash 

One person was transported to the hospital after a car crashed into a light standard in Canyon Country on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Dan Watson/The Signal
A vehicle crashed into a light standard, leaving one trapped in Canyon Country on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Martin Rengel, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were near Soledad Canyon Road and Deep Creek Drive at 5:25 p.m. when they saw a vehicle overturned.  

A single vehicle had crashed into a light standard, according to Rengel. One person was trapped as a result.  

According to Emile Flores, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, the person was extricated from the vehicle at 5:48 p.m. and transported to a local hospital.  

The extent of their injuries is unknown at the time of this publication.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

