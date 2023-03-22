One person trapped after vehicle crash 

A vehicle crashed into a light standard, leaving one trapped in Canyon Country on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Martin Rengel, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were near Soledad Canyon Road and Deep Creek Drive at 5:25 p.m. when they saw a vehicle overturned.

A single vehicle had crashed into a light standard, according to Rengel. One person was trapped as a result.

According to Emile Flores, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, the person was extricated from the vehicle at 5:48 p.m. and transported to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at the time of this publication.