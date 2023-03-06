Overturned vehicle sends one to hospital 

Signal file photo.
A two-vehicle collision on the northbound side of Interstate 5, just south of Templin Highway, resulted in one vehicle rolling over on Sunday morning, according to Yvette Llacuna, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

Llacuna said the crash occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. and that one person was transported to a local hospital.  

Both parties, including the one transported, received only minor injuries as a result of the crash, according to Officer Stephan Brandt with the California Highway Patrol.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

