After weeks of on and off winter storms, California poppies, lupine flowers and other various foliage have begun to bloom on the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley hillsides. March 20 was the official start of the spring season and the rich, green hillsides with spots of orange and purple can be seen from Skyline Ranch Road in Canyon Country along with the Interstate 5 and State Route 14 freeways.

California poppies bloom after a rain storm on the hillside of Skyline Ranch Road in Canyon Country, Calif., on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

