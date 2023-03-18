Two killed in Newhall shooting   

By Rylee Holwager and Trevor Morgan

Two men were shot and killed at a Newhall apartment complex pool at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The incident was first called out in regards to two victims sustaining gunshot wounds at The Village Apartments, located near the intersection of Silverado and Newhall Avenue.

According to Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic, the shooting resulted in deputies responding to The Village Apartments and the Stater Brothers parking lot, located at 26900 Sierra Highway.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station show up to the scene of a shooting at The Village Apartments in Newhall on Sat., March 13, 2023. Chris Torres / The Signal.

“Fire received a call from sheriff for a possible shooting,” said Martin Rangel, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

First responders with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at The Village Apartments at 11:01 a.m.

At the Stater Brothers parking lot, deputies detained two suspects at gunpoint at 10:59 a.m., according to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic.

Deputies searched a white Ford Mustang convertible in the Stater Brothers parking lot.

Wd’s examine the suspect’s car in the Stater Brothers parking lot in Canyon Country on 031823. Dan Watson/The Signal

Sheriff’s bag evidence in Stater Brothers parking lot. Dan Watson/The Signal

At the scene of the shooting, shortly after it occurred, residents began to pour out of their apartments — and friends and family of the victims arrived. One body remained temporarily uncovered as it lay on a poolside lounge chair. Another body lay covered on the concrete deck beside it. The body on the lounge chair was subsequently covered by deputies as an investigation began.

Tammy, a resident of The Village for the past year, lives with her grandson, who was a friend of the decedent. She said she’s moving soon, alarmed by the recent uptick of gang activity in the area.

Tammy agreed for an interview on the condition The Signal does not use her last name.

“I just got word that someone got killed down here. My grandson called me and told me. He just said ‘please go check’ and see if it was who he thought it was. And it is,” said Tammy. “He’s at Legoland right now with his nephew. And, you know, they just got word and he’s bawling his eyes out over there.”

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station show up to the scene of a shooting at The Village Apartments in Newhall on Sat., March 13, 2023. Chris Torres / The Signal.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau issued a Nixle alert at 12:29 p.m. confirming the two men had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.