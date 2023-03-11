Santa Clarita forecasted to experience rain for foreseeable future

Water flows the gutter as heavy rain falls on Rye Canyon Road in Valencia on Friday, 031023.
Water flows the gutter as heavy rain falls on Rye Canyon Road in Valencia on Friday, 031023. Dan Watson/The Signal
The Santa Clarita Valley is forecasted for an upcoming wet week beginning Friday and extending to possibly Thursday, according to National Weather Service Oxnard officials. 

According to Rose Schoenseld, a meteorologist for the NWS Oxnard, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday, SCV has received a quarter of an inch of rain. For the next 24 hours, Santa Clarita is forecasted to receive rainfall. 

Shoppers exit Walmart in a heavy rain after shopping in Valencia on Friday. 031023.
Shoppers exit Walmart in a heavy rain after shopping in Valencia on Friday. 031023. Dan Watson/The Signal

By 3 a.m., Schoenseld estimates that Santa Clarita will have received 0.75 inches of rain. From 3 a.m. Saturday until 4 p.m., the rain will come in “scattered sprinkles,” totaling at 0.02 inches of rain.  

“On Saturday, so relatively dropping off and by around 4 p.m., we’re not expecting any more precipitation,” said Schoenseld.  

A shopper at Home Depot in Valencia collapses his umbrella after shopping.
A shopper at Home Depot in Valencia collapses his umbrella after shopping. 031023. Dan Watson/The Signal

Santa Clarita is not expected to have another snow day due to the snow elevation levels and weather.  

Santa Clarita’s forecast is as follows: 

  • Friday – 100% chance of rain, a high of 54 degrees, a low nearing 48 degrees. 
  • Saturday – 50% chance of rain, a high nearing 62 degrees, “new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible,” according to NWS’ website. 
  • Sunday – a high nearing 65 degrees, a low around 49 degrees. 
  • Monday – a chance of rain, a high nearing 67 degrees, a low around 52 degrees. 
  • Tuesday – a chance of rain likely, a high nearing 62 degrees, a low around 49 degrees. 
  • Wednesday – a slight chance of rain, a high nearing 61 degrees, a low around 44 degrees. 
  • Thursday – a slight chance of rain, high nearing 63 degrees. 

“Our next rainfall event, which we’re expecting to hold pretty dry, so that region until around Monday evening, we’re expecting this next storm to again favor up north a little more,” said Schoenseld.  

A shopper at Home Depot in Valencia collapses her umbrella after shopping.
A shopper at Home Depot in Valencia collapses her umbrella after shopping. 031023. Dan Watson/The Signal
Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

