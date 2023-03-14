Santa Clarita’s upcoming forecast: The rain won’t go away  

For winter’s last days, Santa Clarita continues to have a forecast of showers and is under a flood watch, according to National Weather Service Oxnard officials.

The Santa Clarita Valley is expected to accumulate 2 to 3 inches of rain on Tuesday, according to Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist for the NWS.

Schoenfeld estimates the rain will continue until later Tuesday evening.

“That’s the heavier, the preset and then it might taper off for a little bit after that,” said Schoenfeld.

This particular storm is caused by an atmospheric river.

“(It’s) a pattern that streamlines moisture from the tropics towards us,” said Schoenfeld.

The storm caused the SCV to be under a flood watch, in effect from Tuesday at 2 p.m. until Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Santa Clarita’s upcoming rain forecast is as follows:

Tuesday – 100% chance of rain, a high nearing 59 degrees, a low around 50 degrees

Wednesday – rain likely to 20% chance of showers, a high nearing 61 degrees, a low around 42 degrees, “new precipitation amounts between a 10th and quarter of an inch possible,” wrote the NWS on their website

After Tuesday and Wednesday the chance of rain dies down to none, but by Saturday the possibility once again arises.

The current forecast for SCV’s weekend at the time of this publication is as follows: