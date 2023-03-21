Saugus resident arrested on suspicion of burglary 

A 39-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Friday in Stevenson Ranch, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 3:45 a.m. deputies received a burglary call at the Goodwill in Stevenson Ranch. The call reported a man inside the business with a flashlight and backpack.

Deputies detained a man matching the suspect description at 24832 Pico Canyon Road, according to Arriaga. The man was later identified as the suspect.

“Surveillance footage showed the suspect inside the business ransacking metal storage containers and placing unknown items into his backpack,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He was later released on his own recognizance.