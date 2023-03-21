Trending Trade Schools in Santa Clarita

Are you looking for some of the best trade schools in Santa Clarita? You’ve come to the right place! The Santa Clarita Valley is home to many excellent vocational and technical schools, offering a wide variety of programs and opportunities. Whether you are looking for a career in welding, plumbing, automotive repair or something else entirely, there is sure to be an option that fits your needs. We have compiled this list of top trade schools in Santa Clarita so that you can easily find one that meets your unique educational goals. With this guide, you will be able to make an informed decision on which school best suits your individual needs. Read on to learn more about these great institutions!

College of the Canyons

This community college has a rich and illustrious history in the Santa Clarita Valley. It is one of the top trade schools in California and offers an array of technical and vocational courses, such as automotive technology, computer technology, welding and HVAC maintenance-repair. In addition to these career-oriented programs, College of the Canyons also provides general education classes.

Location: 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, United States

West Coast University (California)

West Coast University is a private, not-for-profit school with two campuses in California – Santa Clarita and Van Nuys. West Coast offers vocational and technical courses in areas such as nursing, dental hygiene, medical assisting, business administration and allied health sciences. In addition to these programs, they offer general education classes to help students get the best possible start in their chosen career.

Location: 12215 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606

California Medical Training Center

This trade school offers specialized programs in medical assisting and phlebotomy. They provide students with the hands-on training and experience they need to excel in their chosen career field. The faculty are experienced professionals who have a passion for teaching and helping students reach their goals.

Location: 10200 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 160 Mission Hills, CA 91345

The Master’s University

The Master’s University offers a wide variety of vocational and technical courses, such as welding technology, electrical engineering, construction management and HVAC maintenance-repair. They also provide general education classes to help students build the best overall foundation for their career.

Location: The Master’s University, 21726 Placerita Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, United States

Dialysis Education Services

This trade school specializes in dialysis technician training. The faculty are highly qualified professionals who are passionate about providing students with the necessary knowledge and skills to become successful healthcare workers. They offer hands-on instruction, supervised clinicals, and job placement assistance.

Location: 16925 Bellflower Blvd Bellflower, CA 90706

GSF Driving & Truck Training School

GSF Driving & Truck Training School is Santa Clarita’s premier school for CDL training. GSF schools are well established with a long history of providing great driver training. They offer comprehensive courses that cover the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in a commercial truck driving career.

Location: 16211 Filbert St Sylmar, CA 91342

In Summary

If you’re considering attending a trade school near Santa Clarita, it may be just the thing for you. Trade school provides the opportunity to pursue learning in an area of specialty – whether you’re looking to become an auto mechanic, chef, or certified barber. Not only that, but many of these programs have speedier timeframes than traditional schools and provide career-specific classes and certifications that can help boost your resume. Plus, attending a trade school located in or near your community can save you a considerable amount of money on transportation and housing costs while providing job placement services like internships or apprenticeships to increase employment opportunities when you complete your studies. It’s no surprise that many people living in Santa Clarita are taking advantage of their local trade schools by enrolling in courses and expanding their knowledge with newfound confidence.