Two critically injured in apparent wrong-way driver crash 

Two people were critically injured on Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The initial call came out as a wrong-way driver, according to Officer Moises Marroquin with the California Highway Patrol.

Marroquin, and officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said they were unable to confirm the number of vehicles involved in the crash but said there were multiple.

All northbound lanes on Highway 14, at the time of this publication, are closed until further notice.

The extent of the injuries of the two in critical condition are unknown, at the time of this publication. Fire Department officials said two others reported minor injuries.