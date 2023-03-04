Two critically injured in apparent wrong-way driver crash 

Two people were critically injured on Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce at approximately 9:30 a.m. 

The initial call came out as a wrong-way driver, according to Officer Moises Marroquin with the California Highway Patrol.  

Marroquin, and officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said they were unable to confirm the number of vehicles involved in the crash but said there were multiple.  

All northbound lanes on Highway 14, at the time of this publication, are closed until further notice.  

The extent of the injuries of the two in critical condition are unknown, at the time of this publication. Fire Department officials said two others reported minor injuries.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

