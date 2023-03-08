Two Washington residents arrested following narcotics investigation  

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of various charges, including possession of methamphetamine, on Monday following an investigation in Castaic, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and the station’s Instagram account.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies spotted a vehicle parked within a closed business, 31515 Ridge Route Road, on Wednesday.

According to a post on the SCV Sheriff’s Station Instagram, deputies were patrolling Castaic and approached the vehicle. Deputies observed drug paraphernalia within reach of both passengers, one man and one woman.

Deputies detained both suspects pending a narcotics investigation.

During a search of the suspects, deputies located drug paraphernalia, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station Instagram post.

“Deputies recovered (in the search of the vehicle) over 7,000 pills resembling Percocet/fentanyl, several baggies of methamphetamine, a large amount of drug paraphernalia, several containers of fentanyl and contraband for use of sales of narcotics,” read the Instagram post.

The Washington residents were arrest and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of various charges including transportation of a controlled substance for sale, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and more.

The 32-year-old woman was later released, according to the Instagram post, and the 29-year-old man remains in custody at the time of this publication.