Two Washington residents arrested following narcotics investigation  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of various charges, including possession of methamphetamine, on Monday following an investigation in Castaic, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and the station’s Instagram account. 

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies spotted a vehicle parked within a closed business, 31515 Ridge Route Road, on Wednesday.  

According to a post on the SCV Sheriff’s Station Instagram, deputies were patrolling Castaic and approached the vehicle. Deputies observed drug paraphernalia within reach of both passengers, one man and one woman.  

Deputies detained both suspects pending a narcotics investigation.  

During a search of the suspects, deputies located drug paraphernalia, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station Instagram post.  

“Deputies recovered (in the search of the vehicle) over 7,000 pills resembling Percocet/fentanyl, several baggies of methamphetamine, a large amount of drug paraphernalia, several containers of fentanyl and contraband for use of sales of narcotics,” read the Instagram post.  

The Washington residents were arrest and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of various charges including transportation of a controlled substance for sale, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and more. 

The 32-year-old woman was later released, according to the Instagram post, and the 29-year-old man remains in custody at the time of this publication.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS