Vehicle crashes into fire hydrant, knocks down light standard  

A vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and knocked down a light standard in Canyon Country on Wednesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Emile Flores, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 17943 Lost Canyon Road near Via Princessa at 3:24 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 3:29 p.m.

A car crashed into a fire hydrant and a light pole on Lost Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Wednesday, 032223. Dan Watson/The Signal

One solo vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and a light standard was knocked down, according to Flores and reports from the scene.

No transports occurred and there are no known injuries at the time of this publication, according to Flores.

The incident was closed at 3:55 p.m.