Vehicle turns on its side on I-5, no injuries reported 

A pickup truck turned onto its side Wednesday morning on northbound Interstate 5 just south of Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita, first responders said. 

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, units were dispatched at about 10:08 a.m. and arrived on the scene 12 minutes later. Initial reports, Sanchez said, indicated that a person might’ve been trapped in the vehicle. 

“There was no person trapped and no person injured,” Sanchez told The Signal at about 10:30 a.m. 

Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office, said the incident was a solo crash. He also reported no injuries and added that the truck went into the left shoulder of the highway, not blocking any lanes of traffic. 

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected]

