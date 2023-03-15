Vehicle turns on its side on I-5, no injuries reported 

A pickup truck turned onto its side Wednesday morning on northbound Interstate 5 just south of Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita, first responders said.

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, units were dispatched at about 10:08 a.m. and arrived on the scene 12 minutes later. Initial reports, Sanchez said, indicated that a person might’ve been trapped in the vehicle.

“There was no person trapped and no person injured,” Sanchez told The Signal at about 10:30 a.m.

Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office, said the incident was a solo crash. He also reported no injuries and added that the truck went into the left shoulder of the highway, not blocking any lanes of traffic.