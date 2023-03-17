Woman locked inside Dollar Tree while in bathroom 

A woman was locked inside the Valencia Dollar Tree on Thursday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 23100 block of West Valencia Blvd at 11:03 p.m. in regards to a call for public assist. They arrived on the scene at 11:10 p.m.

According to Sgt. Sherry Clark, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a woman was locked inside the Dollar Tree by security while she was in the bathroom at the store’s closing time.

There was no evidence of a crime and no arrests were made, according to Clark.

No transports occurred and no injuries were sustained, according to Sanchez.

The woman was freed from the Dollar Tree without further incident.