Attempted stabbing reported in Newhall  

An attempted stabbing was reported on the 21400 block of Plane Tree Lane in Newhall at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to a law enforcement dispatch.

The radio dispatch indicated the suspect’s description was a Hispanic man, 19 years old, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 170 pounds and wearing a black shirt, black shorts and sandals.

The suspect was last seen, according to the dispatch, heading southbound on Valle Del Oro in a brown Honda van. The reported weapon used was a silver kitchen knife.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station watch desk could not be reached, at the time of this publication, to confirm the details of the call for service.

The location of the stabbing is just up the street from The Village apartments — where a shooting that killed two people, including a 16-year-old boy, occurred on March 18. Residents of the area have become alarmed at the recent rise in violent crime in the area.

On March 11, A 23-year-old man was stabbed and killed at Dooley’s Liquor and Market in Newhall, just under 1.5 miles from The Village Apartments and approximately 2.5 miles away from the reported stabbing on Sunday.