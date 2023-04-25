CHP Newhall engages in pursuit, speed exceeding 100 mph  

A California Highway Patrol pursuit was engaged on Tuesday morning after a vehicle failed to yield, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP Newhall, at 10:31 a.m. CHP Newhall officers attempted to pull over a Nissan Rogue for speed.

“Driver failed to comply and led CHP Newhall on a pursuit that started on southbound SR-14 freeway at Agua Dulce,” wrote Greengard in an email to The Signal.

The Nissan Rogue continued fleeing south at speeds over 100 mph.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue finally stopped the vehicle in the vicinity of the southbound State Route 14 freeway at Via Princessa. CHP Newhall officers took the driver into custody.