CHP pursuit passes through SCV after vehicle fails to yield 

California Highway Patrol officers’ pursuit of a vehicle after the driver failed to yield at approximately 3:13 p.m. on Wednesday passed through the San Fernando Valley and then Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Televised news footage on stations including KABC and KCAL showed the pursuit coming to an end near Smokey Bear Road after CHP officers deployed a spike strip to flatten the car’s tires. The driver exited the freeway and, after CHP officers executed a “pit” maneuver to stop the car, the driver attempted to flee on foot, crossing all northbound and southbound freeway lanes.

The news footage showed the suspect unsuccessfully attempting to open several slow-passing vehicles’ car doors before heading back under a freeway overpass, where he was taken into custody by CHP officers.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall Office, a grey Volkswagen sedan was involved in an initial hit-and-run collision.

According to Officer Stephan Brant, a spokesman for CHP, at approximately 3:13 p.m. on the northbound side of Highway 101, around Sunset Boulevard, a CHP officer observed a vehicle changing lanes unsafely.

The CHP officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle failed to yield.

A pursuit was initiated and passed through the SCV on Interstate 5 and headed past Castaic toward Gorman.

There was one occupant in the vehicle, according to Brant.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.