COC unveils new Student Services Center 

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to mark the official grand opening of the Student Services & Learning Resources Center at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus on Tuesday. Adjacent to the Don Takeda Science Center, the new 55,000-square-foot facility brings together student support services such as admissions and records, financial aid, counseling and tutoring, along with a library, classrooms, offices, and other campus services. Attendees at the ribbon cutting ceremony included the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, Chancellor Dianne G. Van Hook, elected officials, as well as COC staff, administrators and students.

COC Chancellor Dianne G. Van Hook and Board of Trustees President Edel Alonso at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Student Services Center on Tuesday, 042723. Photo courtesy of College of the Canyons

A group photo at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Student Services Center on Tuesday, 042723. Photo courtesy of College of the Canyons