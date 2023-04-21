Community members embrace the Wild Wild West

Santa Clarita Valley community members line danced their way through Old Town Newhall on Thursday as they enjoyed the Wild Wild West Senses Block Party.

The Senses Block Party is put on by the city of Santa Clarita every third Thursday of each month from March through October. Each one takes place on Main Street in Newhall, but a new theme is in place for each one. Thursday’s event served as an unofficial kickoff for this weekend’s Cowboy Festival.

Brook Thompson, 8, takes aim at the archery booth during the Senses Block Party: Wild Wild West held on Man Street in Newhall on Thursday, 042023. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I love it,” said attendee Shayla Sooth. “I think it’s great for the community as a whole. It gets everybody together.”

Western-themed activities, such as mechanical bull riding, cattle roping and ax throwing, lined Main Street.

Nathan Word, 8, rides the mechanical bull during the Senses Block Party: Wild Wild West held on Man Street in Newhall on Thursday, 042023. Dan Watson/The Signal

Although the city labels the event as “geared toward adults,” kids still enjoy the event and for some it has become an event they look forward to.

“We love coming to these things because they’re so entertaining,” said parent Amanda Elhage. “It’s fun. There’s something for everyone.”

Lindsey Lauf, 3, takes a turn at steer roping during the Senses Block Party: Wild Wild West held on Man Street in Newhall on Thursday, 042023. Dan Watson/The Signal

Elhage said that the Senses Block Party is an event they put on their calendar and patiently await its arrival.

“Because they’re fun and there’s games,” said her son Ben McMahon on why he looks forward to them.

Aimee Goeres gets a lesson in ax throwing during the Senses Block Party: Wild Wild West held on Man Street in Newhall on Thursday, 042023. Dan Watson/The Signal

McMahon was especially excited to ride a hopper ball dressed as a horse through a hay bale race.

The older audience took toward the end of the block where a live country band was performing.

Joseph Lauf, 5, takes a turn at steer roping during the Senses Block Party: Wild Wild West held on Man Street in Newhall on Thursday, 042023. Dan Watson/The Signal

Community members line danced in cowboy boots and hats, exchanging smiles with one another.

When they weren’t line dancing, they took to grabbing refreshments and food at the local restaurants and food trucks.

For more information on the Senses Block Party and to view the upcoming schedule, visit bit.ly/3LkAALh.