Deputies: Argument ends with suspect arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon 

A 20-year-old Los Angeles resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following an argument on Sunday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 4 p.m. deputies received a call for service in regards to an assault with a deadly weapon at 21400 Plane Tree Lane in Newhall.

“During a verbal argument between the victim and the father of the victim’s wife’s daughter, the suspect grabbed a kitchen knife and brandished it to the victim,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “The victim called for law enforcement personnel. The suspect fled the location with the knife.”

The victim did not sustain injury, according to Arriaga.

After a short period of time, the suspect returned to the location and was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Arriaga.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on bond.