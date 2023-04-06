Deputies searching for suspect with possible gun 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were searching Thursday afternoon for a suspect who reportedly had a gun near the intersection of Jakes Way and Manzanita Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

Arriaga confirmed the suspect fled eastbound on Jakes Way toward the railroad tracks after deputies made contact with him.  

The suspect was described as a male Hispanic, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, wearing all black clothing — including a black ski mask — and a red backpack.  

Deputies were setting up a containment of the area with assistance of an airship, at the time of this publication.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

