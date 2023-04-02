Deputies: Two detained following foot pursuit 

Two people were detained after reportedly fleeing from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies near the intersection of 14th Street and Chestnut Street on Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Jason Elizondo, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The details surrounding the detainment of the two remain unclear, according to Elizondo, but he was able to confirm that an airship assisted in a containment of the area that led to deputies finding the two suspects.

Initial reports indicated that one of suspects may have had a gun. Elizondo was not able to confirm this but said, to his understanding, a weapon was not recovered from the scene.

Video by Oscar Sol / The Signal

A brown paper bag was recovered by deputies near the location of where the two were eventually found by deputies. What was in the bag is not known, at the time of this publication.

There is no additional information available, at the time of this publication.