Detectives investigating shooting that left 1 injured in Val Verde 

Detectives with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s team that investigates violent crimes are looking into a shooting Sunday night in Val Verde that left one man injured, according to station officials.

Investigators with the Career Offenders, Burglary, Robbery, Assault Team, or COBRA, are investigating the shooting that happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 30300 block of San Martinez Road, SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga said Monday over the phone.

Station officials released few details, other than to say a man who was walking his dog late at night sustained gunshot wounds in the torso and the wrist. He is believed to have then driven himself to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Station deputies were notified of the incident by hospital officials, and then began their investigation.

The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation, Arriaga added, and detectives at this time are not releasing any additional information, including whether the victim knew the assailant, or if there were multiple assailants.

The incident does not appear to be connected with any other incidents at this time, she said, although the investigation is active and ongoing.

The nature of the man’s injuries was not immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be reported to LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.LACrimeStoppers.org.