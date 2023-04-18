Family feud leads to arrest, firearm seizure 

A family feud escalated and became violent in Castaic on Sunday evening, according to a report from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

During a verbal argument between a 27-year-old man and his brother around 8 p.m. in the 31500 block of Ridge Route Road, the former drew a firearm and demanded money, according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Then, according to a report filed with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the suspect hit the driver’s side door of the victim’s vehicle with the firearm, causing approximately $1,000 in damage, she said.

The brother decided to drive away to a safe place where he could then contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station, while the victim’s brother pointed a gun at him, demanding money, according to station deputies.

Deputies then contacted the suspect via his cellphone and met up with him near the intersection of Castaic Lake Drive and Ridge Route Road in Castaic, not far from where the suspect lives, according to SCV Sheriff Station’s arrest records.

After the victim’s brother was contacted, he was taken into custody and station deputies reported finding a small baggie of methamphetamine in the suspect’s backpack. Deputies also reported recovering the firearm believed to be involved in the alleged attack, Arriaga stated.

The suspect, a Ridge Route Road resident, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a controlled substance, Arriaga stated.

He was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail and held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to the station’s booking log.

He was still listed as in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, but departmental records indicated he also had a court date Tuesday. The outcome of the hearing was unknown as of this story’s publication.