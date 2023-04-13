Man arrested on suspicion of child sexual assault 

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday shared the details from their monthslong effort to track down a suspect sought for an arrest warrant on suspicion of child sexual abuse they believe took place over several years.

SVU detectives, who worked with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies to arrest Jose Gabriel Sanchez-Alarid, 53, on Wednesday at an undisclosed fast-food restaurant in Newhall, first learned of the alleged sexual assault in August 2022, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the SVU.

The victim, who was under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged crimes, reported that she had been assaulted on numerous occasions by her mother’s boyfriend. The assaults occurred numerous times over a yearslong period, Hudson said, citing the investigator’s report. The report also indicated the crimes took place at the victim’s residence on Valle Del Oro in Newhall.

As a result of detectives’ investigation, a Ramey arrest warrant — also known as a probable-cause arrest warrant, which a judge can issue before a criminal complaint is filed based on evidence presented by law enforcement — was sought and signed.

However, by September, detectives had determined that the suspect had fled to Mexico shortly after the crimes were reported.

Recently, detectives learned the suspect might be back in the country and then worked with station officials to bring him into custody around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online.

He was arrested without incident on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor under the age of 16, although Hudson added that, based on the nature of a Ramey warrant and detectives’ ongoing efforts, additional charges could be filed when the suspect is formally arraigned in court.

The case is expected to be filed Friday at the San Fernando Courthouse by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Sanchez-Alarid remains in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail in lieu of $500,000 bail as of this story’s publication.