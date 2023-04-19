Man, woman arrested on suspicion of squatting

A woman was arrested on suspicion of damaging property after she was found in a Newhall home she was believed to be squatting in, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The owners of a home in the 23900 block of Sarda Road in Newhall contacted the Sheriff’ Station around 6:15 p.m. Sunday to report they believed a man and a woman were living in their home when it was supposed to be vacant.

A 36-year-old Cypress woman and a 41-year-old male transient believed to be from Santa Clarita were arrested on suspicion of damaging property and the unauthorized entry of a noncommercial dwelling, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s arrest logs.

The property-damage allegation stemmed from the fact that someone had accessed the residence by breaking a back window, causing approximately $1,000 in damages, according to a police report of the incident.

Deputies also reported finding drug paraphernalia, according to an email from Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The woman was ultimately released on her own recognizance in lieu of $25,000 bail, according to Arriaga. The man was cited out and released in lieu of $2,500 bail.