Narcotics team arrests 5 in pair of seizures 

Detectives with the Narcotics Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department seized several weapons, as well as cocaine in Valencia and methamphetamine in Canyon Country, during a pair of operations last month.

In the 27000 block of Trail View Lane in Valencia, while executing a search warrant, deputies seized “three guns, including two assault rifles,” according to Capt. Brandon Dean of the Homicide Bureau.

The weapons taken as evidence included a “.223-caliber assault rifle, a 9 mm pistol and a 9 mm assault rifle — a converted semi-automatic assault rifle,” Dean said, in addition to deputies’ seizure of about an ounce of cocaine.

Multiple magazines of ammunition were taken as well in the March 7 operation, Dean added. One man was arrested in the incident, but he bonded out, he said, and additional charges may be under consideration in the incident.

That same day, the Narcotics Bureau team responsible for the North County region — which includes the Lost Hills, Malibu, Santa Clarita and West Hollywood station areas, as the Antelope Valley has its own team for Lancaster and Palmdale — also made four arrests in Canyon Country.

During the service of a search warrant in the 16200 block of Vasquez Canyon Road, four men were arrested after narcotics detectives reported finding 4 ounces of methamphetamine, according to Sheriff’s Department officials.

In addition to the methamphetamine, detectives also reported finding a couple of grams of fentanyl and a couple of grams of heroin.

The status of the criminal charges in that investigation was not immediately available Thursday.