Rollover sends one to hospital 

A collision between two trucks near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street sent one person to the hospital on Sunday night at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The crash was caught on security camera and appears to show a white pickup truck colliding with another truck in front of the Saugus Superette market and liquor store.

According to a witness on the scene, the parked truck belonged to the store’s owners, who witnessed the driver of the other truck, which had overturned, bleeding and trapped in their vehicle.

A witness to the crash freed the driver, who was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.