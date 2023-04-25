Rollover sends one to hospital 

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station and first responders from the Los Angeles County Fire Department respond to a rollover crash near the intersection of Drayton Street and Railroad Avenue on 042323. Oscar Sol / The Signal.
A collision between two trucks near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street sent one person to the hospital on Sunday night at approximately 10:30 p.m.  

The crash was caught on security camera and appears to show a white pickup truck colliding with another truck in front of the Saugus Superette market and liquor store.  

According to a witness on the scene, the parked truck belonged to the store’s owners, who witnessed the driver of the other truck, which had overturned, bleeding and trapped in their vehicle.  

A witness to the crash freed the driver, who was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.   

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

