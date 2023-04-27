SCV motor deputies to conduct distracted driving enforcement

As part of April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month campaign, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station motor units will be conducting a distracted driving enforcement operation in the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday beginning at 6 a.m. Drivers observed actively texting or operating hand-held cellphones will be issued a citation.  

The distracted driving enforcement operation aims at educating drivers on the rules of the road. Distracted driving is a serious traffic safety concern that puts everyone on the road at risk, the SCV Sheriff’s Station said in a news release, adding that n recent years, hundreds have been killed and thousands seriously injured in California as a result of collisions that involved at least one driver who was distracted. 

“SCV Sheriff’s Station encourages all drivers to avoid added distractions like cellphone use, eating or even applying make-up while driving,” the release said. “Remember to keep a #HeadsUp and keep your eyes on the road. If you have a phone call, text or need to get directions, pull over to a safe parking spot before accessing your phone.” 

Funding for distracted driving enforcement operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.  

