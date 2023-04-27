SCV Sheriff’s Station seeks public help finding suspect 

Bulletin courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station
Per the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station: The above pictured suspect committed several thefts from the Home Depot stores in Santa Clarita. Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective De La Cruz at 661-287-4000, ext. 5617. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.   

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

