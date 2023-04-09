The splash and dash for Easter eggs

Celeste Rodriguez, 1, dances with the Easter Bunny for the Splash n’ Dash Egg Hunt at the play area inside the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Kids of the Santa Clarita Valley were running forward toward colorful plastic Easter eggs on Saturday, but this time kicking up water as they did so.

The city of Santa Clarita hosted its annual Splash n’ Dash Easter egg hunt, a hunt like none other at the Aquatics Center.

“We’ve been coming for several years in a row,” said attendee Verne Van Duinwyk. “We will always look forward to coming here.”

The surface of the kids pool in the Aquatic Center was covered by Easter eggs and even more poured in from down the water slide.

Kids were separated and let in by age groups.

Kids were dashing, diving and splashing their way to collect as many of the floating eggs as they could. One by one and with swift swoops into the water, the eggs were collected into Easter baskets coming in all different varieties.

Although the eggs were empty, that doesn’t mean they didn’t hold value.

Kids were able to trade in the eggs they collected for prizes and candy.

“(My favorite part is) to get Easter eggs and all kinds of prizes and you get to go in a swim,” said egg hunter Trevor Vondera, Van Duinwyk’s grandson.

Volunteers for the city of Santa Clarita helped with the operations of the event.

“It’s just really fun to watch everyone have fun,” said volunteer Addison Guerrero.

While kids were enjoying the water, families were encouraged to bring canned food items for the food drive that was happening simultaneously.

All of the donated canned food will be donated to the Santa Clarita Food Pantry.

