Valencia High put on soft lockdown, student stabbed with pencil 

By Trevor Morgan and Perry Smith

Valencia High School was put on a soft lockdown on Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m. after a student was stabbed with a pencil, according to law enforcement and fire officials.

“Right now, all we know is that there’s a soft lockdown,” said Deputy Hatami of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “It’s an ongoing investigation.”

One student was transported to a local hospital due to a “punctured side,” according to Craig Little, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The extent of the student’s injuries are unknown, at the time of this publication, as is how long the lockdown will last.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.