Vehicle collides into SoCal Edison pole, wires down  

Tim Whyte/The Signal
Tim Whyte/The Signal
One vehicle crashed into a SoCal Edison pole, causing wires to be downed in Valencia on Saturday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Bernard Peters, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:57 a.m. to an initial report of a traffic collision. Fire arrived on the scene of Copper Hill Drive and San Francisquito Canyon Road at 9:12 a.m.  

Upon arrival, Fire learned that a vehicle, identified at the scene as a Ford Maverick truck, had collided into a SoCal Edison pole, knocking it down.  

Fire contacted SoCal Edison and they are currently en route to the scene at the time of this publication, according to Peters.  

At the time of this publication, it is unknown if any blackouts occurred and if so, how many customers were affected.  

No injuries were sustained and no transports occurred.  

