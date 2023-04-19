Vikings band and color guard march in Disney World parade

News release

The Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when they marched in The Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Parade on Monday, April 3. The students, ranging from freshmen to seniors, traveled nearly 3,000 miles from Los Angeles to Orlando, Florida, to showcase their talents during spring break.

Video courtesy of Pride of the Vikings

The students performed a repertoire that included song selections of “It’s a Small World,” “Star Wars Main Theme,” “The Imperial March,” and “Throne Room and Finale” sequences arranged by Paul Lavender.

“This memorable event was not only an extraordinary performance opportunity but also an important milestone in the students’ educational and emotional growth,” said a statement released by the Pride of the Vikings.

“It was a successful trip. It is important to have performing opportunities for students, as these experiences contribute to self-esteem, personal growth and emotional growth,” Kelvin Flores, director of instrumental music, said in the release.

The trip offered more than just a chance to perform: Students were also given the opportunity to explore the various attractions at Disney World.

The Pride of the Vikings students are currently rehearsing for drumline and color guard competition, jazz festivals and spring concerts during the months of April and May.

Those interested in joining the Pride of the Vikings can email Flores at [email protected] or visit prideofthevikings.org. Color guard workshops and tryouts begin the week of April 24.