WiSH’s Wine on the Roof returns  

The WiSH Education Foundation’s annual Wine on the Roof returned on Thursday to wine and dine its guests in an effort to raise funds for William S. Hart Union High School District’s students.

The event was held at The Centre’s Cedar Hall and although the event is no longer literally held on a roof, guests didn’t seem to mind — as the “rooftop garden” theme retained the dinner’s classy atmosphere.

Amy Daniels, executive director for WiSH, said the event was one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers and that her favorite part about it was the entire community coming out to “party with a purpose.”

Josh Arkin, left, gets a sample of wine from Jeffrey Shapiro at the PRP Wine International booth during the WiSH Education Foundation’s Wine on the Roof event held at The Centre in Santa Clarita on Thursday, 042723. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Seeing all the people every year and every event that we have brings out new people who haven’t really had the opportunity to learn about WiSH and this gives us a great opportunity to meet them and welcome them into learning about what we do,” said Daniels.

Daniels said money raised at the event will go toward whatever needs the Hart district has, which change over time, but most of the time there is an emphasis on health and wellness.

For the guests who helped contribute to WiSH’s cause, they appeared to be well taken care of in return. A three-course meal, which included oyster mushroom and asparagus tart, delectable appetizers and paired wines from top-tier wineries were just some of the items on the menu.

Musician Lance Allyn entertains during the WiSH Education Foundation’s Wine on the Roof event held at The Centre in Santa Clarita on Thursday, 042723. Dan Watson/The Signal

Of course, all of this is designed to entice contributions and while some may believe the Hart district has enough resources, attendee Fred Arnold said that’s not always the case.

“You get to see a lot of good human beings coming together to serve the students of our great city. Many people in the room have students who went to school in our in our great city … even though we think that we have all the resources necessary for our students because we have such good schools, there are some funding gaps, and if there’s any way we can support them, [people should] come out and do that … or see how you can make a difference,” said Arnold.

Local wineries participating in the event included Two Papas and Familia Hicks Wines. Music was provided by the Saugus High School Jazz Combo. City Councilman Bill Miranda was in attendance to show his support.

Christine Sexton serves attendees during the WiSH Education Foundation’s Wine on the Roof event held at The Centre in Santa Clarita on Thursday, 042723. Dan Watson/The Signal