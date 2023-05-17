Agua Dulce fire spread to 1.5 acres   

An Agua Dulce fire reached 1.5 acres in size on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Caitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 3:37 p.m. to the northbound side of Highway 14 at Escondido Canyon Road. They arrived on the scene at 3:50 p.m.

Dan Watson/The Signal

According to reports from the scene, the fire started out as a vehicle fire and spread to the brush.

The fire, dubbed the COPPERIC, had the potential to reach 3 acres, according to Aldana.

Dan Watson/The Signal

“No structures are threatened,” said Aldana. “No injuries are sustained at this time.”

Medium to light winds were the cause in the spreading of the fire.

Forward progress was stopped at 3:59 p.m. at 1.5 acres.