Bowman High School holds 30th annual Day of the Artist and Poet festival 

Chardale Bright walked up to the podium and spoke into the microphone with might and conviction at Bowman High School’s 30th annual Day of the Artist and Poet festival on Thursday.

Her poem was raw, vulnerable and moved the audience as she delivered it. Most of the students with enough courage to step up and perform their art displayed the same qualities in their work.

They were all telling and candidly expressed trouble at home, trouble at school, issues of self-image and suffering, but were dichotomized with themes of perseverance, hope and resilience.

Hailey-Anne Laub and her service dog, Rose, come to the podium to read Laub’s composition during the Bowman High School 30th annual Day of the Artist and Poet Festival held at Bowman High School on Thursday, 051123. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Your love was brought to my knowledge but my broken heart and shattered soul into the frame put too much pressure on the glass will shatter my perspectives,” said Bright as she delivered her poem, “Dear Best Friend.” “I started as playful and loving, changing into untrustful insecurities turning my strong mind into a fragile mare in a dust storm, causing me to step out and let go and begin the journey of self love. Proving to my protective I’m worth protecting.”

All of the students’ part of Bowman’s creative writing program made its way into the schools 30th Book of Poetry titled, “Far Off Memories.”

Bowman’s principal, Nina Zamora, said she believes Bowman has the most dedicated staff of educators in the Santa Clarita Valley, and that because of this, the students, many of them at a socio-economic disadvantage, can flourish.

Event founder Richard Weekley, applauds presenters during the Bowman High School 30th annual Day of the Artist and Poet Festival held at Bowman High School on Thursday, 051123. Dan Watson/The Signal

“My favorite part of the Day of the Artist and Poet is really honoring every single student who’s participated, who’s done something artistic on our campus and getting to showcase their skills and their talents, to see each of them as individuals,” said Zamora. “We have amazing students on our campus and this is such an honor to be able to do this.”

Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, said Bowman is a place for self-discovery.

“Bowman is a place where kids blossom. They find themselves, and this is just a wonderful example of us seeing the amazing creative spirit inside these kids,” said Kuhlman. “I love coming to this because this is a celebration. It’s a reminder of just how exceptional these kids are and how proud we are of them.”

The festival was backdropped by the art and paintings of Bowman students. Music was provided by Mitchell Lizana, Aaron Nava, Mitchell Lizana, Cezar Paiz, Andy Crispin and Fabian Cuapantecatl.

Presenter Emma Becker reads her compositor entitled “Dear Mom””during the Bowman High School 30th annual Day of the Artist and Poet Festival held at Bowman High School on Thursday, 051123. Dan Watson/The Signal

Aaron Nava, left, joined by fellow Bowman High students on guitar perform during the Bowman High School 30th annual Day of the Artist and Poet Festival held at Bowman High School on Thursday, 051123. Dan Watson/The Signal