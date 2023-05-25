Canyon Country resident charged with DUI causing injury after backing into victim 

A 32-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of DUI causing injury on Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

At approximately 8 p.m. a call was received regarding reports of a male in a white Ford F150 backing into a man who was putting air in his vehicle’s tire, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. This caused the victim’s vehicle to move and strike the victim at the Chevron on Newhall Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“The suspect displayed signs and symptoms similar to someone under the influence of alcohol,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “Field sobriety tests were performed, which confirmed the suspect was under the influence of alcohol.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of DUI causing injury. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.

He is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.