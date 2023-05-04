Castaic resident arrested on suspicion of grand theft

A 42-year-old Castaic resident was arrested on suspicion of grand theft Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 11 a.m., deputies received a theft report call from a motel located at 31558 Castaic Road.

“While the victim was paying for a room, she placed her cellphone on the counter,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “The victim stepped away and returned later to find her phone missing.”

Station deputies identified a suspect using video surveillance footage, according to Arriaga. He was later identified as being a guest in the motel.

Deputies contacted the suspect in his motel room and arrested him on suspicion of grand theft.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.