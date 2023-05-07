CHP pursuit ends in Santa Clarita 

The California Highway Patrol arrested a man near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Tourney Road on Saturday night following a brief pursuit, according to Officer Moises Marroquin with the CHP.

Marroquin said the suspect, who was driving an older red Mercedes sedan, was first trailed by the Burbank Police Department before the CHP took it over near the Calgrove Boulevard exit on the northbound side of Interstate 5.

Burbank PD was not actively pursuing the suspect with lights and sirens, but was instead just tracking him until CHP took over.

Marroquin said once they engaged, the pursuit was brief.

“We lit it up and they stopped immediately, pretty much,” said Marroquin.

The suspect was detained without incident at approximately 11 p.m. and was turned over to the Burbank PD.

It’s unknown, at the time of this publication, what the suspect was being tailed for or what he was arrested on suspicion of.