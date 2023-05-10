City announces Bike to Work Challenge

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge, a weeklong opportunity beginning Monday and running through Friday, May 19.

Participants can register for this event by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.

The Bike to Work Challenge is a competition among Santa Clarita businesses to rally their employees to bike to work and reduce greenhouse gas emissions via a “no-pollute commute.” Businesses that are registered to participate and have the most participation in their size category will win a free lunch at a local restaurant of their choice.

Pit stops will be available for participants during the morning of Thursday, May 18, from 7 to 9 a.m. at five locations throughout the city. Riders can stop and connect with other riders, collect free giveaways and enjoy refreshments provided by this year‘s partners. To encourage participants with longer commutes to participate, Santa Clarita Transit will be offering free local rides to anyone with a bike and/or helmet.

Interested businesses are required to designate a “lead rider” who will act as a point of contact for the organization, in addition to registering their businesses for Santa Clarita’s Bike to Work Challenge. Lead riders should register online at GreenSantaClarita.com and must submit a list of participants from their company by May 22, to Lindsay Schmandt, city event coordinator for the Bike to Work Challenge, at 661-255-4910 or [email protected].

Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to learn more about the Bike to Work Challenge. For additional information about upcoming cycling events, including Hit the Trail and the Bike Santa Clarita Challenge, visit BikeSantaClarita.com.