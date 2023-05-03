Coroner IDs man killed in train collision 

Medical examiners with the L.A. County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was struck and killed Monday evening in a collision with a Metrolink train in Newhall.

Luis Carlos Miranda, 29, was declared dead at the scene of the collision, at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

Miranda was found on the tracks near the intersection of Market Street and Railroad Avenue. His cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s website.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station conducted the initial investigation and reported the incident did not appear to be criminal in nature.

The incident disrupted service on the Metrolink AV line for several hours Monday evening.