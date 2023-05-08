Deputies seize 2,000 pot plants in Canyon Country

A specialized team with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department seized more than 2,000 marijuana plants Friday in Canyon Country.

The illegal grow operation was targeted by detectives and investigated with help from deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Prevention Unit.

Deputies executed the search warrant in the 29000 block of Fitch Avenue, which is just northwest of the street’s intersection with Sierra Highway.

The suspect was arrested in suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana and then cited and released in the field, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The station’s CPU deputies collect data on crimes reported and work with department resources to respond and adjust resources accordingly. Arriaga declined to identify which of the department’s teams in the Narcotics Bureau assisted in the operation.

An official with the Narcotics Bureau, which led the operation, was not immediately available.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station also posted on its Facebook page Monday information on how residents can share crime tips with the station:

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Bureau encourages any information about potential, illegal marijuana cultivations be sent to [email protected]. All tips are sent anonymously and remain confidential. Detectives will be sure to investigate.”