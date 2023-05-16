Domestic fight between father and son results in no arrests 

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a domestic disturbance incident on the 23700 block of Valle Del Oro in Newhall on Sunday after they heard fighting in the background of a call made to the station, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

During the investigation, deputies learned there was a fight between a son and his father. One man was detained while deputies looked into the incident.  

However, no arrests were made. The son, 23, was not present during the inquiry and no parties were “desirous of prosecution,” according to Arriaga.  

The incident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. 

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS