Domestic fight between father and son results in no arrests 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a domestic disturbance incident on the 23700 block of Valle Del Oro in Newhall on Sunday after they heard fighting in the background of a call made to the station, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

During the investigation, deputies learned there was a fight between a son and his father. One man was detained while deputies looked into the incident.

However, no arrests were made. The son, 23, was not present during the inquiry and no parties were “desirous of prosecution,” according to Arriaga.

The incident occurred at approximately 9 p.m.