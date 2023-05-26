Family feud leads to arrest of boyfriend, girlfriend 

A couple ended up in handcuffs Thursday after a physical altercation between a couple grew to involving members of the initial victim’s family, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Station deputies responded to a call for service around 2:30 p.m. at the 27400 block of Crossglade Avenue in Canyon Country, north of Soledad Canyon Road.

The initial report stated “a family member was yelling at other family members,” according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“During a verbal argument between the suspect and her boyfriend, the suspect (girlfriend) physically assaulted her boyfriend,” Arriage wrote. “Other family members in the home attempted to intervene, leading to an altercation between the suspect’s boyfriend and other family members, during which the suspect’s boyfriend, later identified as a secondary suspect, put a male family member in a headlock.”

The family member placed in the headlock was evaluated by medical personnel on scene for a minor injury, according to a Sheriff’s Station report on the incident.

The girlfriend was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. Her boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury.

Both suspects were booked at the Santa Clarita station jail and remained in custody as of this story’s publication.

The girlfriend was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail and the boyfriend’s bail was $30,000.