Four detained at gunpoint following pursuit 

Four armed robbery suspects were detained at gunpoint near the intersection of Romero Canyon Road and Baringer Road in Castaic at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Friday night, according to Nicholas Hoslet, watch deputy for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The suspected armed robbery occurred in Bakersfield, where the four suspects fled from in a white Nissan Sentra. They were then pursued along Interstate 5 into the Santa Clarita Valley.

Hoslet said SCV deputies only acted in an assistance role with the Bakersfield Police Department, who initiated the pursuit, and the California Highway Patrol, who also assisted in the pursuit.

According to a live broadcast of the chase by a Los Angeles-based news outlet, the four suspects abandoned their car at a dead-end near the intersection of Romero Canyon Road and Baringer Road, just south of Castaic High School.

The suspects then fled south on foot, down Romero Canyon Road until deputies caught up with them. The four were detained at gunpoint without incident.

Hoslet said the suspects were not booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station, but were instead taken back to Bakersfield.

The CHP and Bakersfield P.D. were not immediately available for comment.