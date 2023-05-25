Lancaster man arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury 

A 23-year-old Lancaster resident was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of DUI causing injury May 17, according to California Highway Patrol officials with the Newhall area office.

At approximately 12:54 a.m., a man was driving his Lexus northbound on Highway 14 at Oak Springs Canyon, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP Newhall. He failed to stop in time and collided into a BMW.

“During the investigation, it was determined (the man) was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and was arrested,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal.

The victim in the collision sustained minor injuries, which resulted in the felony allegation.

His original bail was set at $100,000. He was later released May 20 due to his own recognizance.

An own-recognizance release allows for the defendant in a criminal case to fight their criminal charge in California state court, outside of custody, without the need to post a cash bail bond.