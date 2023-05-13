Man transported after single-vehicle traffic collision 

A man was transported from the scene of a single-vehicle traffic collision after crashing into a garage wall near the intersection of Casa Brava and Valle Del Oro on Friday at approximately 9 p.m.

The collision came after a man failed to stop while exiting a driveway at high speed, according to reports from the scene.

Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, confirmed the man was transported at 9:08 p.m. and added the driver was momentarily trapped inside the vehicle.

Reports from the scene said that the man was unconscious as deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station pulled him out of the vehicle. After paramedics showed up to the scene, the man became agitated and uncooperative.

Paramedics were eventually able to transport him via American Medical Rescue.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at the time of this publication.