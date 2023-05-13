Man transported after single-vehicle traffic collision 

Oscar Sol / The Signal
A man was transported from the scene of a single-vehicle traffic collision after crashing into a garage wall near the intersection of Casa Brava and Valle Del Oro on Friday at approximately 9 p.m. 

The collision came after a man failed to stop while exiting a driveway at high speed, according to reports from the scene.  

Oscar Sol / The Signal

Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, confirmed the man was transported at 9:08 p.m. and added the driver was momentarily trapped inside the vehicle.  

Reports from the scene said that the man was unconscious as deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station pulled him out of the vehicle. After paramedics showed up to the scene, the man became agitated and uncooperative.  

Paramedics were eventually able to transport him via American Medical Rescue. 

The extent of his injuries is unknown at the time of this publication.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

